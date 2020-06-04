Mary Ann Kaylor
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Kaylor 1935 - 2020
Illiopolis, IL—Mary Ann Kaylor, 85, of Illiopolis, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
she was born on April 20 1935, in Hettick, IL. the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Converse) Stewart. Mary Ann was a lifelong genealogical researcher and was a member of the National Genealogical Society. She also enjoyed gardening, and received an award for her help with the Illiopolis Centennial.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Calvin and Ivan Stewart; and two sisters, Lois Byerline and Lucille Carr.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert; and her children, Kevin (Cindy) Kaylor, Marcia (Ken) Morrison, Karen (Randy) Wolmack, John (Peggy) Kaylor, and Patricia Kaylor, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, a sister; Willa Gidel and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Illiopolis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Cemetery, in Illiopolis.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 432, 7th street in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
432 Seventh St.
Illiopolis, IL 62539
(217) 486-2311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved