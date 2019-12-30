|
Mary Ann Langston 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann Langston, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.
Burial will be held in the family plot in Waterloo, IA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Thomas House Foundation Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 7123, Springfield, IL 62791.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020