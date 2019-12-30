Home

Mary Ann Langston 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann Langston, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.
Burial will be held in the family plot in Waterloo, IA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Thomas House Foundation Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 7123, Springfield, IL 62791.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
