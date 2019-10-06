|
|
Mary Ann Nash 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann Nash, 89, of Springfield, died at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on July 30, 1930, in Peoria, the daughter of Edward G. and Mercedes Elizabeth (Ely) Sick. She married Edward William "Bill" Nash on July 29, 1950, in Peoria; he preceded her in death on January 13, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Mary Ann graduated from the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria. She owned and operated the Waiting Room, a maternity clothing store, from 1972-1982. Mary Ann was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed participating in activities at Seasons Under the Oaks. She loved to play golf and was a member of Piper Glen Women's League.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Jack) Robertson of Springfield and Thomas (Susan) Nash of Chesterfield, MO; grandchildren, Jill (Tyler) Campo of Town & Country, MO, Andy (Jessica) Robertson of Springfield and Samantha (Josh) Cuzzort of Springfield; eight grandchildren with one on the way; brother-in-law, Mike (June) Doyle of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation care will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 420 North Amos, Springfield with Rev Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Services/Hospice, Attention: Pat Lowe, 701 N. 1st Street, Springfield, IL 62718.
The family of Mary Ann Nash is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019