Mary Ann Sanders 1972 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann Sanders 48, departed this life on Saturday August 1, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. She was born August 1, 1972, the daughter of Mary Lee Sanders and Clarence Ross Jr.
Funeral Services Saturday August 15, 2020; Ruby Funeral Services Chapel & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am; Service:10:00am-11:00am. Interment is at Oak Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.