|
|
Mary Ann Wood 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann Wood, 92, died peacefully on September 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Concordia Village in Springfield, IL.
Mary Ann was born September 3, 1927 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Frank and Margaret Schwartz. She married Thomas Wood on September 25, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2017.
Mary Ann was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Academy and was employed at St John's Hospital for 30 years in the business office, while raising her family. She was a member of Christ the King Parish and assisted with funeral luncheons, and was a member of Catholic Charities and of the St Louise de Merillac Guild. She was also a Samaritan at St. John's Hospital and a member of St. John's Hospital Retirees. Mary Ann proudly donated 1,000 pints of blood to the Illinois Blood Bank.
Mary Ann and her family traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada. She loved to golf, take walks around her neighborhood, and regularly worked out at Fit Club. She was an avid reader, and could hold her own in any conversation about stock prices, politics, history, or even cars (she loved her cars!). She and Tom enjoyed hosting Christmas for their extended family every year, and loved spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank "Beaver" Schwartz and daughter-in-law Donna Wood. She is survived by her son Thomas P. Wood of Springfield, and daughter Mary Lynn Doglio (Mike Hoeft) of Washington, IL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Michael Wood (Tara) of Fishers, IN, John Wood of Lexington, KY, Chris Wood of Freeport, IL, Kara Doglio (Adam Vaccari) of Peoria, IL, Jenna (Joe) Christian of Washington, IL, and Kelsey (Jacob) Joraanstad of Washington, IL; 3 great-grandchildren: Dean and Taylor DaMask, and Nori Vaccari; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family of Tom and Mary Ann Wood would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Concordia Village for the tireless dedication and loving care they showed Tom and Mary Ann during the last few years of their life.
Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Christ the King Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Christ the King Church with Reverend Joe Ring and Monsignor David Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Midwest and St. Louise de Marillac Guild.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019