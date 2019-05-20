|
|
Mary "Opal" Bessie 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary "Opal" Bessie, 93, of Springfield, died at 9:10 am, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Bridge. She was born November 15, 1925 in Wayne County, KY to Henry and Ethel Smith Alexander. She married Arthur Joseph Bessie on July 28, 1957 and he preceded her in death on August 26, 1991.
Survivors include one daughter Linda (Barden) Borst of Springfield; one son, Mark (Fiancé Kelly Sullivan) of Riverton; four grandchildren, Kyndell (Ryan Cearley) Cole, Jamie Bessie, Jessica Bessie and Aaron (fiancé Rachael Ley) Bessie; three great grandchildren; one sister, Threasa Cheek of Downey, CA and one brother, Audie Alexander of Pleasant Plains.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister Ruby Shipley and one brother Haywood Alexander.
Visitation: 9-10:30 am Thursday, May, 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019