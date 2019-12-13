|
|
Mary C. Howard 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary C. Howard, 87, of Springfield, died at 9:10 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Villas Senior Care Community. She was born on May 7, 1932, in Riverton, IL to Paris and Lidia (Roscetti) Rusciolelli. She married Rex B. Howard on October 17, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2009.
Also preceding Mary in death were her parents; one son, Thomas Howard; one sister at a young age; two brothers, Joe and Biagio Rusciolelli and one son-in-law, Larry Woods.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Woods of Springfield; one brother, Dominick Rusciolelli of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
Mary worked at the Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission for over 40 years.
Private burial was held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019