Mary C. Roberts


1937 - 2019
Mary C. Roberts Obituary
Mary C. Roberts 1937 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Mary Catherine Roberts, 81, of Auburn, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Mary was born on July 14, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Roscoe and Lula Farrow Myers. She married William Alfred Roberts, Sr. and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2012.
Mary was a homemaker and always took good care of her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, George D. Roberts, Sr.; and granddaughter, Crystal Collingwood.
Mary is survived by her children, William "Bill" Roberts, Mary (husband, Mark) Hankins, and Juanita (husband, Kevin) Miller, all of Springfield, and Fred Roberts of Auburn; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; sister, Clara Myers of White Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The interment will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family of Mary Catherine Roberts is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
