Mary Catherine "Mickey" Fifer

Mary Catherine "Mickey" Fifer Obituary
Mary Catherine "Mickey" Fifer 1932 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Mary Catherine "Mickey" Fifer, 86, of Chatham, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker, 700 E. Spruce St, Chatham with Very Rev. Christopher House, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chatham Library, 600 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629 or in honor of her grandson, United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Rd, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 1 to June 2, 2019
