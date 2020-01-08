|
|
Mary Catherine McFarland 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Catherine McFarland was called home by her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born on July 22, 1936 in Centralia, IL. She was daughter of John and Bessie (Lawson) Clark. She was raised by family members Fred and Bell Foster in Galesburg, IL. She married Lawrence R. McFarland on July 26, 1964 in Galesburg, IL. He passed away on November 26, 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents, foster parents, infant son, Matthew Todd McFarland, one sister Virginia Nichols, one brother, Virgil Clark, one step-daughter, Sandra March, and many aunts and uncles.
Mary is survived by one daughter Cindy S. Ushman, two granddaughters Heather and Erin Ushman of Sherman, IL, two stepdaughters Susan McFarland-Walsh of Missouri and Deborah Buck of South Carolina, two nieces, and one nephew.
She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for years. She served in many capacities. She had also been a member of Northside United Methodist Church for a short time. She was currently a member of Sherman United Methodist Church. She was an active volunteer for multiple organizations.
According to Mary's wished, cremation rites will be observed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 2 pm at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Medical Foundation Volunteer services.
Please see the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020