Mary Culp Ko 1943 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Mary Culp Ko. 77, of Springfield died on July 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cotati, CA, surrounded by her family and pets.

She was born at St. John's Hospital in Springfield on June, 30, 1943, the daughter of Harvey Troxell Culp and Jane Fitzgerald Culp . She was divorced from Masao Ko Takamiya.

Ms. Ko grew up with the first generation of families to live on the shores of Lake Springfield.

She worked at the Illinois Secretary of State for 30 years, and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She attended Lincoln Land Community College and Sangamon State University.

Ms. Ko was a warm and loving person who also lived up to the poem, 'Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary', and revelled in it.

She enjoyed the simple things of life, family and friends, and of being a regular Springfielder for most of it.

Survivors: beloved sister, Jane Culp Finkelstein of Anza, CA; daughter, Pamela Ko Byrd (husband, Bill) of Cotati, CA; son, James Culp Ko of San Francisco, CA; and three grandchildren, four cousins, and Babe, her favorite aunt.

Donations can be made in her name to the Springfield Animal Protective League.



