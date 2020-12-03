1/1
Mary D. Roberts
1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary D. Roberts of Springfield, died at 10:31 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at River Birch Senior Care. She was born January 6, 1929 in Springfield to John W. and Ella Marie Waide Germann. She married Harry "Junior" A. Roberts, on November 11, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 2, 1989.
Survivors include one son, Dan Roberts of Springfield; one daughter, Vicki (Doug) Strohm of Springfield; three grandchildren, Derek (Melissa) Roberts of Rochester, Dawn (Steve) Homa of Chatham and Jared Strohm of Springfield; multiple great and great great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six sisters and six brothers.
Mary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She retired as a cook from Trinity Lutheran School after fifteen years of service.
She enjoyed feeding her squirrels and Birds.
Private family services are being held. Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the River Birch Senior Care staff.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
