Mary "Evelyn" Donnelly Mellinger 1918 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Mary "Evelyn" Donnelly Mellinger, 100, of Springfield, passed away at 7:51 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Concordia Village.

Evelyn was born on October 26, 1918 in Springfield, the daughter of Oswald J. and Esther Boyd Donnelly. She married Stanley Mellinger; he preceded her in death.

Evelyn was a graduate of Springfield High School. She retired from IL Bell Telephone in 1980. Evelyn enjoyed playing bridge, was a Circle member of the King's Daughters Organization and an active member of the Auxiliary of the Shriner's called Daughters of the Nile.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Frank, David and George Donnelly.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Dr. Chauncey) Cross of Springfield and Joan Finney of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Virginia Mellinger; nieces and nephews, Mary Donnelly Bilmeyer, Sarah Donnelly Crenshaw, Susan, Blake, and Tim Donnelly, Micah and Joel Hamley, and Brian, David, and Rob Cross; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Mellinger and Eva Jo Donnelly.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling officiating.

Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019