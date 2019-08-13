|
Mary E. Christmon 1928 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary E. Christmon, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Buffalo, IL, died at 11:50 p.m. on August 11, 2019, at Heritage Health Care in Springfield.
Mary was born January 21, 1928, in Nashville, TN, the daughter of Willie and Lizzie Mae Mullins Flowers. She married Theoplis Christmon on May 5, 1946, in Williamson County, TN; he preceded her in death on October 24, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Theoplis E. Christmon; daughter, Millicent Irwin; brother, Dick Lee; and sisters, Christine Harrison and Louise Alexander.
Mary retired from Memorial Medical Center after 25 years of service as a housekeeper. After retirement she worked at Ursuline Academy as a cook. Mary was a member of Buffalo Christian Church for 66 years. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. She was also an excellent cook and was especially known for her fried chicken, pork chops, and potato salad. Mary's family was her world and she greatly enjoyed spending time with them.
Mary is survived by her children, Willie (wife, Tracy) Christmon, Elizabeth "Kay" (husband, John) Young, Ivory "Kathie" Christmon, Sarita "Rennea" (husband, Beverly) Dixon, all of Springfield; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Georgia Pope and Prentice (fiancée, Denise Ward) Lee, both of Franklin, TN; daughter-in-law, Shirley Christmon of Denver, CO; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Nick Sutton officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Street Mission, 408 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019