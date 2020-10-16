Mary E. Hubbs 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary E. Hubbs, 82, of Springfield died at 3:15 am, Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. She was born January 29, 1938 in Springfield, IL to Frank and Marguerite (Snodgrass) Halford. She married Charles A. Hubbs on September 10, 1960 and he preceded her in death May 9, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Margaret Wilkins; and a brother, Tom Halford.
She is survived by two sons, David (Karen) Hubbs of Chicago and Jeffrey (Sharlyn) Hubbs of Spaulding; five grandchildren, Rachel Tiarks, Sarah Nichols, Joshua Hubbs, Elise DeVries and Erica Hubbs; one sister, Beatrice (Donald) Yakus of Springfield; and two brothers, Frank (Joetta) Halford of Phoenix, AZ and John (Joyce) Halford of Omaha, NE.
Mary was a resident of the Springfield area all of her life and graduated from Auburn High School. She retired from J.C. Penney and prior to that worked at Prairie Farms Dairy where she met her husband, Charles. She enjoyed flower gardening and her cats, Becky and Whiskers.
Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to SIU Cancer Center at Memorial Medical Center or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
