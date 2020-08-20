Mary E. (Green) Poage 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary E. (Green) Poage, 81, of Springfield, died at 12:39 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Mary was born in Springfield on April 16, 1939, the daughter of Edward J. Sr. and Mary Ellen (Cantrall) Green.
Mary attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School. She worked for Franklin Life Insurance Company and later worked for District 186 as a teacher's aide. Mary co-owned and operated the Renaissance Shop for many years. She was a member of St. Agnes Church and Christian Women's Connection. Mary enjoyed traveling, cooking, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and EWTN, and collecting Santa figurines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Thomas Green.
Mary is survived by her son, Daron (Angela) Poage of Springfield; grandchildren, Daron T. Poage and Elizabeth J. Poage of Springfield; brother, Edward J. (Alice F.) Green, Jr. of Springfield; sister, Ruth Ann Haws of Peoria; sisters-in-law, Joann Green of Chatham and Betty Ann Poage of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, IL 62702. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Daniel J. Bergbower officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for an education fund for Mary's grandchildren.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.