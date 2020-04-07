Home

Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Mary E. Ross


1918 - 2020
Mary E. Ross Obituary
Mary E. Ross 1918 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Elizabeth Ross, daughter of Homer Edgar and Bessie Mae Morris passed away April 6th, 2020.
She was born in Vermillion County, Illinois on December 29, 1918. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, K. LeMayne Ross I of 72 years, five sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Ross and son, K. LeMayne Ross II (wife, Darla); grandchildren, Stacy Kay Bell (husband, Matthew) and James K. Wieties; four great grandchildren, Cayce Bell, Hannah Wieties, Jacob Wieties, and Clair Wieties; one brother, James Morris (wife, Cordella) of Ocala, FL and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday April 9th, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield Illinois at 1:00PM.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Please see our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
