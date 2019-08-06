Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
109 E Washington St
Edinburg, IL 62531
(217) 623-5253
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
109 E Washington St
Edinburg, IL 62531
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
109 E Washington St
Edinburg, IL 62531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (Truax) Thomas


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. (Truax) Thomas Obituary
Mary E. (Truax) Thomas 1397 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary Ethel Thomas (Truax), 81, of Springfield IL passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg IL.
Mary was born at her family home in Christian County on December 17, 1937, the daughter of Gordon and Elta (Cook) Truax.
During her life, Mary loved spending time with her family. She raised a very large family, but always made room to take in any children in the community that needed a place to stay. While she didn't always have a lot, she always made sure no one went without. Someone could make the argument that she was one of the kindest souls a person could know.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Victoria (Truax) Johnson, Clara (Truax) Harbert, Norman Truax, and Kenny Truax.
She is survived by her brother Charles (Hap) Truax and her children; Richard (Barb) Polic, Sheri (Polic) Sobel, Jeb (Lori) Polic, Danny Polic, Shawna (Sledge) Halstead, and Jason Sledge; As well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mary will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Edinburg IL, 109 East Washington Street, 62531 from 11am till the time of the memorial at 12noon. Burial will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now