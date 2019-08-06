|
|
Mary E. (Truax) Thomas 1397 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary Ethel Thomas (Truax), 81, of Springfield IL passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg IL.
Mary was born at her family home in Christian County on December 17, 1937, the daughter of Gordon and Elta (Cook) Truax.
During her life, Mary loved spending time with her family. She raised a very large family, but always made room to take in any children in the community that needed a place to stay. While she didn't always have a lot, she always made sure no one went without. Someone could make the argument that she was one of the kindest souls a person could know.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Victoria (Truax) Johnson, Clara (Truax) Harbert, Norman Truax, and Kenny Truax.
She is survived by her brother Charles (Hap) Truax and her children; Richard (Barb) Polic, Sheri (Polic) Sobel, Jeb (Lori) Polic, Danny Polic, Shawna (Sledge) Halstead, and Jason Sledge; As well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mary will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Edinburg IL, 109 East Washington Street, 62531 from 11am till the time of the memorial at 12noon. Burial will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019