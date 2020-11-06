Mary E. Warwick 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Elizabeth Warwick was born and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her parents, Bert and Kathryn Warwick, and four siblings, Jack, Ruth, Bob and Bill are all deceased. She was also preceded in death by her adopted family, Fran and Beaver Schwartz.
Mary was educated in the parochial schools in Sioux Falls and attended high school at Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, IL. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame and taught in that community for over 20 years. Mary left religious life in the late 60s and lived with her godmother, Margie Hand, who provided her with a loving home for a period of time. She taught in the public schools in the Chicago area and then moved to Springfield. Mary was employed at the IL State Board of Education for over 21 years and retired in 1991. She was the first lay principal at Our Lady of Lourdes in Decatur, IL, for three years, and was employed part-time at the Regional Office of Education located in Carlinville, IL for over 11 years.
Mary earned her bachelor's degree at Notre Dame College and St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. She received her master's degree from Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN, and attended Sangamon State University here in Springfield. She taught in the parochial and public schools at all levels, and also served as an elementary principal in IL and MO.
Perhaps Mary's greatest love was that of animals, particularly dogs. Besides owning several furry friends, she also rescued them along the road in her many travels, eventually finding homes for them. She has volunteered for Adopt-A-Pet located in Benld, IL for many years. Nothing has made her happier than helping those who have "no voice."
Mary leaves her lifetime friend of over fifty years, Barbara Fuhrwerk and the children of her adopted family, Cathy, Paula Sue, Jeannie, Annie, Ed Schwartz and their spouses and children; and many Warwick nieces and nephews. Her life in Springfield over the past 35 plus years has been enriched by all of them in their own way. She also leaves wonderful friends with whom she worked at the Regional Office of Education in Carlinville, IL.
For all of those who have come into Mary's life, she thanks them for the richness of making her life better. She asks for forgiveness for any unkindness that might have come their way from knowing or working with her. Mary leaves you with a few of her favorites: "mercy," "get a life," "what's your problem?" and "make your own damn sandwiches."
Mary left this earthly life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. at St. Joseph's Home where she received loving care for ten years.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to private family ceremonies.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of the donor's choice
or Adopt-A-Pet, 807 Stewart Avenue, Benld, IL 62009.
"and we are here a brief space of time, to bear the beams of love." William Blake
