Mary Elizabeth Fahs 1931 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Mary Elizabeth Fahs, 88 of Chatham passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield.
She was born April 23, 1931 in Nilwood, IL the daughter of Francis and Lois (Brown) Hamilton.
Mary married Harold Fahs on Aug. 7, 1949 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2014. Also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hamilton.
Surviving are three sons, Ronald (Dorothy), Mike (Ginny), and Phil (Lynette), all of Chatham; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Dean (Delores) Hamilton; one sister, Carolyn Wheeler; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 till 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Chatham United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. Miriam Snider officiating. Burial will follow in Chatham Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Chatham United Methodist Church, 104 W. Chestnut, Chatham, IL 62629.
Condolences may be left online at www. bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019