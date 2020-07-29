Mary Elizabeth Wieland 1921 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Mary Elizabeth Wieland, 98, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield IL.

Mary was born on August 16, 1921, in Pana, IL the daughter of Charles L. and Edna (Alley) Riley. She married Carl Albert Wieland on September 23, 1950 in Springfield, IL. Carl preceded her in death on November 1, 1982.

Mary is survived by her daughter; Janis Klockenga of Lincoln, IL; and her son, Charlie Wieland of Jacksonville, IL; her granddaughter, Kristin Klockenga of St. Louis, MO; and two step-granddaughters, Danielle and Kary.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings, Nell (Riley) Hawkins, Carl D. Riley, Cleona (Riley) Hurst, and Hurshel Riley.

Mary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL and was a member of multiple bridge clubs. She was a charter member of The Emblem Club, Lincoln Odd Fellows Lodge #204 and Rebekah Lodge #204.

A private family service will be held for Mary at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Private family graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donation may be made in Mary's name to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL or the Odd Fellows in Lincoln, IL. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.



