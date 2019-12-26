|
|
Mary Ellen Craig 1926 - 2019
Woodstock, IL—Mary Ellen Craig, nee Rebok, age 93, of Woodstock. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Lee Craig. Devoted mother of Mary Lea Smeltzer, Linda Lu Longmeyer and Kathleen Ann (the late Al) Wood. Loving grandmother of Karen (Alan), Pam, Anne (Joseph), Caroline (Dan), Jennifer (Christian), Brian (Lauren), Jeffrey, and Al (Lisa).Caring great grandmother of Ethan, Owen, Jack, Allison, Aubrey, Ashlynn, Jacob, Jason, Calvin, Ella, Lilly Ellen, Grace, Audrey, Madison, and Jackson. Dear sister of the late Doris Bietsch. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Born August 25, 1926 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Emmett and Christine Rebok. Mary passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Woodstock. Mary proudly volunteered at Memorial Hospital of Springfield and Senior Services of Crystal Lake.
Visitation Friday, January 10th from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. In state Saturday, January 11th from Noon until the time of the Funeral Mass at 1PM at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery Association, Springfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, IL 60067. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019