Mary Ellen (Mifflin) Morris

Mary Ellen (Mifflin) Morris 1928 - 2018
Springfield, IL—Mary Ellen (Mifflin) Morris, 91, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019.
She was a wonderful wife, a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister who loved her family unconditionally. She was a faithful and positive Christian and humble servant to God.
Mary was a painter, a visionary, and a great teacher by her examples. She was a warrior and fair woman who would sacrifice for her family and friends.
She was peaceful and had a true heart of gold with a splendid sense of humor.
She was born in Gorham, Illinois, on April 24, 1928, to Mary Jessie Butler Mifflin and Franklin Jefferson Mifflin. She graduated from Ava High School in 1946 and moved to St. Louis. She married Leroy Morris August 7, 1948, in Springfield. They had five children, Alan Ross (Susan), Dennis Ray, James Lee (Denise), Denise Maureen Coet, and Cinda Ellen Meneghetti; seven grandchildren, Loie (Doug), Amy (Peter), Joshua (Chiara), Ryann (Tyson), Alex (Brandy), Andy (Haley), and Gianni;and twelve great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Katie, Louis, Matthew, Nicole, Isabel, Brenner, Mason, Vespyr, Willow, Ollie, and Eli.Mary also had six siblings, Ellis Mifflin (Agnes), Lenora Ziha (Edward), Russell Mifflin (Jean), Martha Marie, Marjorie Sullivan, and Gertrude Woessner (Leroy).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; her son, Dennis; her sisters, Marjorie,Lenora, and Martha; and a brother, Russell.
Her wishes to be cremated will be honored by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Ave., Springfield, IL 62703 or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 116, Springfield, IL 62701. In addition, Mary was an avid Democrat and in lieu of flowers, she requests that you not vote for trump.
Family will host a Celebration of Life on Thanksgiving weekend.
The family of Mary Ellen Morris is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer the family your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
