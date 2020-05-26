|
|
Mary Ellen Wernsing 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Ellen Wernsing, 81, of Springfield passed away at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Mary Ellen was born February 21, 1939 in Springfield, the daughter of Everett and Ellen (McWard) Bails. She married Carroll Max Wernsing on August 28, 1960 in Morrisonville, and they later divorced.
Mary Ellen graduated from Lincolnwood High School in 1957, and went on to study music at Illinois Wesleyan. She was co-owner and operator of the Wernsing & Son Meat Locker, in Harvel, until 1987. Mary Ellen then worked for US Bank in Springfield for many years, before finally retiring from the State of Illinois Treasurer's office. In her retirement years, she worked as a Mary Kay consultant. Mary Ellen was a long-time member of the Harvel Christian Church, where she played piano and organ for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Andrew Brown; and brother and sister-in-law, E. Richard and Deanna Bails.
Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter, Renee (Stephen) Brown of Morrisonville; son, David (Stephanie) Wernsing of Taylorville; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Morrisonville Cemetery with Pastor James Jones officiating.
Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville has been entrusted with ceremonies.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020