Mary F. Joyner 1943 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Mary Frances (Gille) Joyner, 76, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was born on November 23, 1943 in Springfield, the daughter of Frank and Flossie (Lee) Gille. She married Billie D. Joyner on April 19, 1975; he preceded her in death on April 21, 2011.
Mary was employed at the IL Department of Public Health, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Elks Club and a life member of the TRN Club. Mary had so many fun times boating at her home at Lake of the Ozarks and going to Bonita Springs, FL in the winter.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Robert P. (Sally) Gille; sister-in-law, Janet Gille; brother-in-law, John E. Aarup; and nephew, Michael Gille.
She is survived by her brother, James Edward Gille; sister, Carol Aarup; stepdaughter, Kelly Joyner; two nieces and three nephews, all very special; and two great-nieces, Ashley and Amber Aarup, who have always been "Special in Her Life."
A private family graveside ceremony will be held with Rev. Jay Bush officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp CoCo, c/o Southern IL University Foundation, Colyer Hall, Mail Code 6805, 1235 Douglas Dr., Carbondale, IL 62901 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020