1/1
Mary F. Winningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary F. Winningham 1930 - 2020
Adolphus, KY—Mary F. Winningham, 90, of Adolphus, KY, formerly of Springfield, died at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was born on August 22, 1930 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Harry J. and Frances H. Stover Kline.
Mary attended Lincoln Land Community College where she earned an associate degree in Computer Science. She retired from IDOT in January of 1999, after 33 years of service. Mary enjoyed spending her spare time reading, cooking, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Gerald, James and Larry Kline; and four sisters, Betty Mae Browning, Doris McKean, Evelyn Bushnell, and Fern Meredith.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (wife, Janice) Winningham and Michael (wife, Karen) Winningham, all of Sherman; one daughter, Lee Ann (husband, Scott) Dalrymple of Adolphus, KY; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy (wife, Vicki) Kline of Bowling Green, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. David Beals officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater IL Chapter, 2306 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved