Mary F. Winningham 1930 - 2020
Adolphus, KY—Mary F. Winningham, 90, of Adolphus, KY, formerly of Springfield, died at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was born on August 22, 1930 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Harry J. and Frances H. Stover Kline.
Mary attended Lincoln Land Community College where she earned an associate degree in Computer Science. She retired from IDOT in January of 1999, after 33 years of service. Mary enjoyed spending her spare time reading, cooking, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Gerald, James and Larry Kline; and four sisters, Betty Mae Browning, Doris McKean, Evelyn Bushnell, and Fern Meredith.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (wife, Janice) Winningham and Michael (wife, Karen) Winningham, all of Sherman; one daughter, Lee Ann (husband, Scott) Dalrymple of Adolphus, KY; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy (wife, Vicki) Kline of Bowling Green, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. David Beals officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Greater IL Chapter, 2306 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
