1/1
Mary Gordy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Gordy 1923 - 2020
Illiopolis, IL—Mary Elizabeth Gordy, 96, of Illiopolis, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sherman.
Mary was born on November 8, 1923, in Decatur, one of ten children of Thomas and Grace (Basil) Sheets. She married Charles Gordy on December 12, 1945 and he preceded her in death on February 11, 1997. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, crocheting, painting, loved spending time with her family and was previously employed at the ammunition plant in Illiopolis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; one great grandson, Dakota Land; five brothers and one sister.
Mary is survived by her daughter Patricia King, of Sherman; four grandchildren, Twyla Faulkner and Tina Mitchell, both of Springfield, Teresa (Dale) Land of Clarksville, TN., and Trever (Jennifer) Faulkner of Pleasant Plains, several great and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor West of Illiopolis, and Marcella Peterson of Pekin; one brother, Don Sheets of Decatur and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th street in Illiopolis. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00AM the funeral home with Reverend Melissa Ebken officiating. Burial will follow at Berea Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved