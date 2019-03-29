|
|
Mary J. "Mitzi" Priester 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary J. Priester, 94, of Springfield, died at 10:56 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. She was born March 31, 1924 in North Chicago, IL to Joseph K. and Josephine (Tursic) Heraver. She married Herbert Dean Priester on August 7, 1943 and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura (David) Weakley of Sherman, Kathy Priester of Springfield; three sons, Herbert (Ann) Priester, Jr. of Walworth, WI, Robert Priester of Springfield and John (Anita) Priester of Champaign; nine grandchildren, Mary "Trish" (Kyle) Johnson, Thomas "TJ" (Jill) Walker, Amy (Mike) Jasmon, Rebecca Weakley, Nicholas (Deborah) Weakley, Noel Priester, Christopher (Chloe) Priester, Ian Priester and Miles Priester; eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by son, Fred Carl Priester; parents; four sisters, Sylvia Istok, Josephine and Frances Heraver and Marjorie Jones and one brother, Joseph Heraver.
Mary was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Council of Catholic Women and St Ann's organization of KSKJ. She loved her church and working with the children at Cathedral School. She loved to dance and have a party.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Wayne Stock officiating.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, St. Martin de Porres Center or Memorial Hospice.
The family would like to thank nurses Holly and Heather and all the staff of Memorial Hospice. They would especially like to thank her dedicated friend, Sue Warner for all she has done for their mother.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019