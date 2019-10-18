|
|
Mary Jane Damotte 1938 - 2019
rural Ashland, IL—Mary Jane Damotte, 79, of rural Ashland, IL passed away Monday, October 17, 2019 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia, IL.
She was born November 4, 1940 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Fred and Neva (Pettit) Gilbert. She married Earl Thomas Damotte on October 4, 1959 in Ashland and he survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Brian Thomas Damotte (Linda) of rural Virginia, James Richard "Duke" Damotte (Cheryl) of rural Ashland, and Donald Ray Damotte (Lucrecia Martinez) of Canjilon, New Mexico; three grandsons, Zach Henson, Jeff Damotte, and Joshua Damotte; and four great grandchildren, Abbie and Gabe Henson and Jeffrey and Hunter Damotte.
Mary Jane was raised on the family farm that was pioneered by her great grandparents, Vachel and Nellie Masten Gilbert, in 1853. She graduated from Virginia High School and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in several departments at the Cass County Courthouse. She later served several years as a paramedic with MECCA Ambulance. The role she most valued was being a mother to her three sons. After residing in California for several years, she returned to the family farm in Cass County.
She was a member of St. Luke Parish and served on several church committees. She also served on the Garner Chapel Cemetery Board. Mary Jane loved to spend time sewing, needleworking, quilting and enjoying time with her family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia with burial in Garner Chapel Cemetery, north of Philadelphia. There will be no visitation. Memorial gifts are suggested to Cass County Food Pantry, Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, or Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019