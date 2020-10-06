Mary Jane Moorman 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Mary Jane Moorman (74) of Springfield, IL moved on to her heavenly home. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.
Mary Jane was born in Kansas City, MO, August 22, 1946 the daughter of Eugene C. and Nettie J. (Burton) Robinson III. She married Gilbert W. Moorman, September 16, 1967 in Harrisonville, MO and he survives.
Also surviving are her children: Amy (husband J.T.) Moorman Britton, Chad (wife Jenifer Denise) Moorman, both of Sherman, IL, and Adam (wife Cheryl) Moorman of Tampa, FL. She has seven grandchildren: Alicia, Thomas and Jackson Britton, Drake, Dawson, and Camille Moorman and Gavyn Gregory. A step-brother, Bill (wife Becky) Rook of O'Fallon, IL, a step-sister, Barb (husband Al) Dietrich of Overland Park, KS, several nieces, nephews and cousins, including John Burton of Running Springs, CA, Claudia George of Castle Rock, CO and Gayle Johnson of Clinton, MO who were like sisters to her.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Mary Jane served as a speech therapist with the Sangamon Area Special Education District for many years. She was a faithful and active member of Cherry Hills Church, and a facilitator of their "First Place 4 Health" ministry. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood, Alpha Phi Sorority, and the Springfield Crafts and Ceramics Club.
From a young age Mary Jane was involved in Bible drill, hiding God's word in her heart. Learning God's word helped equip her for involvement in youth ministry, women's Bible study and serving with her husband Gil as life group leaders, where her gift of hospitality flourished. That hospitality was also evident as they opened their home to individuals and couples who needed a safe and healthy place to live while working through difficult times in their lives. She also ensured a warm and welcoming environment for missionaries that were home for itineration. Although she was trained at helping people with their speech, her kind actions for others was the way she spoke the loudest. Mary Jane truly lived as the hands and feet of Jesus, impacting the countless lives of so many. Perhaps best described by her grandchildren they said she was kind, compassionate, a servant, good decision maker, peaceful and faithful. The family is comforted knowing she has now heard the eternal words of her savior Jesus Christ, "Well done, good and faithful servant".
The immediate family will greet extended family and friends at a memorial visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Rd., Springfield, IL from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Jeff Nelson officiating. CDC guidelines will be observed regarding COVID-19 protocols (wearing of masks at all times/social distancing) and allowing no more than 200 guests at one time. There will be a private inurnment in Old Salem Cemetery, outside of Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cherry Hills Church Care Ministry 2125 Woodside Rd. Springfield, IL 62711, or to the PEO Program for Continuing Education.
