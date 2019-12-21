The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Mary Jane Wodetzki Obituary
Mary Jane Wodetzki 1937 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Mary Jane Wodetzki, 82, of Riverton, IL, died at 9:12 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Country Lane Memory Care Assisted Living Facility.
Mary was born on August 2, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Defrates) Griswold.
She graduated from Feitchans High School and worked for PAB Collection Agency until she retired in 2013. Mary loved swimming in her pool, reading, dining out, drinking coffee, and eating ice cream every night, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory Ford; and daughter, Dawn Lollar.
Mary is survived by her sons, D. Tom (wife, Suzanne) Ford, Jr. of Dawson, IL, and Todd Ford of Aruba; two grandchildren, Colby and Logan Ford; and sisters, Jackie Burnett of California, and Joanne Bussone of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
