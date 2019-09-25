|
|
Mary Jo Heise 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Jo Heise, 72, of Springfield, died at 5:32 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Mary was born on September 22, 1946, in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of William Joseph and Anna Genevieve Buscher Heise.
She graduated from Litchfield High School and began working as an accountant for the State of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, retiring as a manager in 1999 after 35 years of service. Mary was also employed, since high school, at the Capitol Theatre and Skyview Drive-In for 40 years. She was a member of Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) since 2006 and was also a certified volunteer Youth Minister for 15 years at the Litchfield Parish and on the building committee for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) at Holy Family Parish in Litchfield. Mary enjoyed golf and collecting angels and nativities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Theresa Cunnings, Fidelis Biebel, Agnus Genevieve Heise, and Margaret Marie Heise; and five brothers, George Heise, Jack Heise, C. David Heise, William J. Heise, Jr., and Phillip Heise.
She is survived by her siblings, James Heise of Lebanon, IL and Tom (wife, Carol) Heise of Geneseo, IL; sisters-in-law, Judy Heise of Roanoke, VA, Kathy Heise of Choctaw, OK, Ann Elzy of Charleston, IL, and Sue Heise of Peachtree City, GA; brother-in-law, Nick Biebel of Litchfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Pawel Augustyniak, celebrant.
Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great River TEC, 1800 College Ave., Quincy, IL 62301; St. Agnes Parish, 245 Amos Ave., Springfield, IL 62702; or Holy Family Parish, 410 S. State St., Litchfield, IL 62056.
The family of Mary Jo Heise is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019