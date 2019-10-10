|
|
Mary Joan Kennedy 1931 - 2019
Thayer, IL—Mary Joan Kennedy, 87, of Thayer, died at 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home.
Mary Jo was born on December 24, 1931, in St. Mary's, PA, the daughter of Ralph Eugene Lawson, Sr. and Martha Mary Hanes Lawson. She married Phyllip Kennedy on April 27, 1952 in Robinson, IL.
Mary Jo was employed as a lab tech in St. Louis, MO and in Keokuk. After raising six children, she went to work at the Post Office in Thayer. Mary Jo was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Virden. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending quality time with the family, which include fishing, camping, playing cards, and baking with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ralph Lawson, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Phyllip Kennedy of Thayer; children, Carla (husband, Russ) Boehl of Virden, John (wife, Patricia) Kennedy of Springfield, Phillip "Dave" Kennedy of Chatham, Patrick (wife, Kristine) Kennedy of Canton, MO, Martha Kennedy of St. Louis, MO, and Glen Kennedy of Taylorville; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and sister, Alice Ann "Sani" Varble of Godfrey.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.
Burial will follow at West Cemetery in Thayer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
The family of Mary Joan Kennedy is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019