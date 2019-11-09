|
|
Mary Josephine "Grandma Jo" LeSeure 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Josephine "Grandma Jo" LeSeure, 89, of Springfield, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jo was born on July 1, 1930 in Greenfield, IL, the daughter of Theodore and Mary Edwards Hinman. She married Harold J. LeSeure on July 16, 1950; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2014.
Jo was a home childcare provider for 25 years. Everyone, including her grandkids, great-grandkids, and childcare babies called her "Grandma Jo." Mom and dad enjoyed camping and going to St. Louis Cardinals games. Jo was an avid reader, especially Danielle Steele books. She always had a big smile for everyone and will be very much missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Sondra and Suzette; her parents; a brother, Theodore Hinman, Jr; a sister, Sue McCarty; her great-granddaughter, Katelyn Aurora; a daughter-in-law, Betty McMahan; and her beloved friend, Margie Shaudis, from Reflections Memory Care.
She is survived by her children, Dan (wife, Karen) LeSeure, Sonja (husband, Jim) McGrath, Larry (wife, Anny) LeSeure, Terry (wife, Valarie) LeSeure, and Gary (wife, Pam) LeSeure; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn (husband, Bud) Ruby and Sharon (husband, John) Hogan; sister-in-law, Marlene Hinman; many nieces and nephews including Diane Cape; and her dear friend, Barb (husband, Charlie) Lowe.
We would like to thank Dr. Scott Morton, Dr. Ish Singla, and their staff; Dr. Patel, hospitalist, and the staff at 6E and 2E at Memorial Medical Center, as well as the Reflections Memory Care staff in Chatham. We would also like to thank Engels on Edwards and D'arcy's Pint for their kindness and love for mom when she was still able to go out for hair, manicure, and lunch.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148-9959 or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019