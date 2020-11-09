Mary Kay Stansberry 1942 - 2020

Fort Worth, TX—Mary Kay Stansbery, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the James L. West Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials: BRIT Library's "The Stansbery Collection for Botanical Art" in care of Brandy Watts, 1700 University Drive; Fort Worth, TX 76107 and Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Kay was born at Taylorville, Illinois to parents Marian Virginia Matthew and Solon Beckett Matthew.

Kay received her Bachelors degree in Library Science from Central State University in Oklahoma, and a Masters degree in Library Science at Oklahoma University, and a PhD in Library and Information Science at Texas Women's University

Kay was Director of Technical Processing at Tarrant County College three campuses and Business Manager for the south campus. She retired after 40 years of service.

After retirement, Kay enjoyed volunteer work at BRIT, the Botanical Research Institute of Texas.

Kay was an active member of Ridglea Country Club.

She was a member of the DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Kay was an avid reader and sports fan of the Texas Rangers, TCU sports, and University of Illinois sports.

Kay will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is survived by husband of 55 wonderful years, Willard Lee Stansbery. Also surviving are siblings Bill (Lavonne) Matthew, Scott Matthew, Ann (Ron) Werve, Becky (Alan) Reeter, Jim (Sue) Matthew and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death are parents and sister-in-law Phyllis Matthew.



