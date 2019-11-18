|
|
Mary Kern Mohler 1929 - 2019
Salisbury, IL—Mary Louise Kern Mohler, age 90, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home at 5:00 AM.
Mary was born in South East Menard County, to Noah and Irma (Lucht) Kern, on March 15, 1929, the third eldest of nine children. Mary was educated at a two-room school (NO. 8) in Menard County where she completed eight grades in seven years. She then graduated from Petersburg Harris High School in 1946 at age 16. She worked a secretarial and bookkeeping job at Sunshine Laundry. Then she worked in the Federal and State levels of government, then at CIPS. Mary moved to California in 1959 working as a secretary to the plant manager at GTE/Sylvania. She retired in 1991 and moved to Salisbury, IL in 1992.
Mary was a farmland owner in Menard County for many years. She was a former member of Eastern Star and attended West Side Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, George Lucht Kern, William L. (Carroll) Kern, Kenneth E. Kern; two sisters, Lois Price Fox and Sharon Rohrer McIntire; and a niece, Debra Minor.
Mary is survived by sisters, V. Jane Howell of LaVerne, CA, Barbara Kern and Judith (Jim) Kern both of Petersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Patty Huff and Mary Smith for the wonderful care they gave Mary during her illness. Mary loved you both.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday from 10:30 AM until time of funeral services at 11:30 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home, in Athens with Rev. Gary Winkleman officiating.
Burial will be at Salisbury Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the .
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019