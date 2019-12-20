|
Mary L. Easum 1922 - 2019
Monmouth, IL—Mary L. Easum, 97, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at her Courtyard residence at 7:24 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Mary was born January 18, 1922, in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Ivan and Mabel Jones Galbreath. Mary was raised in Kirkwood where she attended schools and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1940. Mary then graduated from the Peoria Institute of Business in Peoria, Illinois. Mary was united in marriage with Forrest G. Easum in Kirkwood on August 8, 1943at the home of Geraldine and Cleo Smith. Mary and Forrest have been married for 76 years. Mary worked for twenty years in the Warren County Office of the Illinois Department of Public Aid in Monmouth, Illinois. She retired on February 1, 1984. She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth, United Methodist Women and Ruth Circle. Mary was a former Regent of the Mildred Warner Washington Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of the OSF Holy Family Auxiliary and was a former Altrusan. Mary enjoyed
winters in Naples, Florida with Forrest, for 25 years. She enjoyed reading and being with her Bible Study Group. Mary enjoyed baking and sharing with her friends. She also liked going to and exercising at the Warren County YMCA for many years. Her family and friends were most important to Mary.
Mary is survived by her husband, Forrest G. Easum of Monmouth, Illinois, and her daughter, Nancy G. Easum of Springfield, Illinois. Her nephew-in-law, Jerry Perrin of Eldridge, Iowa and several great nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Mabel Galbreath, her daughter, Vicky Ann Easum, her niece, Sandra Perrin and her sister, Geraldine Smith.
A funeral service is planned for 10:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Turnbull Funeral Home, Monmouth, Illinois. Visitation is planned for 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Warren County Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial fund is
being established for United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church or . For more information, or to leave a remembrance of Mary, please visit www.turnbullfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019