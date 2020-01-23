|
Mary L. Edwards Harris Hardy 1931 - 2020
Beardstown, IL—Mary L. Edwards Harris Hardy, age 88, of Beardstown, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials have been suggested Illinois Elks Childrens Care. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020