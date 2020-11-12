Mary L. Karr 1929 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—On November 7th, Mary Karr was reunited with her beloved husband Paul, in their home surrounded by family and God. Mary was a fiercely intelligent, independent, and outspoken woman who loved classic literature and good conversation. She enjoyed running until the age of 80 and was an avid walker until her recent illness. She delighted in the company of her grandson and encouraged him to travel, to be thoughtful and pursue a life that would bring him joy. Mary loved all her many nieces and nephews, but had special bonds with her niece, Marsha McCabe, her best friend and confidant; niece Diana Hays, who she admired for her kindness and compassion; nephew Greg McKinney, her guardian angel and rock who helped her maintain her independence and her niece Lisa Langham, who thru her faith and family Mary derived much comfort and enjoyment. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Karr (spouse Peter Berrini) and grandson, Paul Berrini (spouse, Edura). Mary was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, siblings, Louis Harris, Elaine McKinney, Blanche Hill and Delores Remer. For the safety of her family and in respect for social distancing, a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Alzheimers Foundation. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com
