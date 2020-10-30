1/1
Mary L. Powell
Mary L Powell 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary L Powell, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Herrin Hospital. She went to sleep peacefully.
Mary was born on October 31, 1937 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Erthel and Wilma (Disney) Howard. She married Harlan "Gene" Powell on September 12, 1959 in Springfield.
She was a waitress most of her life at several restaurants in Springfield. She started the business Kokomo Tan and Tone in the late 80's. Then was in hospitality at King's Daughters before she worked at the Casey's in Athens making doughnuts until she retired. She loved the simple pleasures of cooking, baking, sitting outside and visiting with her neighbors. She loved to sit with her great grandchildren, grand-cats and grand-dogs. Always an animal lover, she would donate to various animal rescues thought-out the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, daughter and her son.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon Powell (companion, Robert Simons) of Goreville; granddaughters, Jamie Powell (companion, Randy Rogers) of Springfield and Dawn Wynn (companion, Kevin Jones) of Jackson, TN; great granddaughter, Lynnx Powell-Rogers, and great grandson, Matthew Wynn.
Cremation will be accorded. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the memorial service at 12:00pm on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
The visitation will be following all State and CDC guidelines. When coming to see the family, all guests are required to wear face covers while inside of the funeral home. Only a limited number of people will be allowed to see the family at a time.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Memories & Condolences
