Mary L. Wilson

Lincoln, Ill. - Mary L. Wilson, 89, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.



