AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Community
2515 W. Palatine Rd
Inverness, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Community
2515 W. Palatine Rd
Inverness, IL
Mary Lea Smeltzer


1946 - 2020
Mary Lea Smeltzer Obituary
Mary Lea Smeltzer 1946 - 2020
Woodstock, IL—Mary Lea Smeltzer, nee Craig, 74, of Woodstock. Devoted mother of Karen (Alan) Anderson, Pamela Boytim, Anne (Joseph) Nguyen and Caroline (Daniel) Hatch. Cherished ma of Ethan, Owen, Jack, Allison, Aubrey, Ashlyn and Jacob. Loving daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Ellen Craig. Caring sister of Linda Lu Longmeyer and Kathleen Ann (the late Al) Wood. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Mary worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Senior Services Association, in Crystal Lake for over 10 years. Her love and warmth will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Sunday from 2 to 6 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Instate at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Rd, Inverness on Monday from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Senior Services Association, Inc., 4704 Three Oaks Rd Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
