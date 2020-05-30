Mary Lou Cochran 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Lou Cochran, 95, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Mary Lou was born in Anna, Illinois on February 10, 1925, the youngest of four children. She married Arthur Cochran in Eminence, Missouri on October 6, 1950. She was active in the King's Daughters Organization, Capitol Circle, Ceramics and Crafts Club, and the Springfield Women's Club. Mary Lou belonged to two golf leagues and at the age of 80, shot three rounds at Pasfield for a net of 93 for 27 holes. She belonged to a bowling league and was an avid bridge player and bridge teacher, belonging to several clubs. She was active in scouting as both a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, sewing, and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fount and Edith Mull; two brothers, Robert and Harold Mull; and one sister, Helen Peeler.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Arthur Cochran; three children, Beverly McFarland (James), Michael Cochran (Janet), and Kevin Cochran; her beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Klamm (Mark), Emily Kiriakas (Alan), Audrey Milburn (Frank), Angel Cochran, Spencer Cochran, and Phoebe Cochran; five great-grandchildren, Ari and Lena Klamm, Korina and Lily Kiriakas, and Wesley Milburn; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Interment will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.