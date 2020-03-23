Home

Mary Lou Coker

Mary Lou Coker Obituary
Mary Lou Coker 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Lou Coker, 81, of Springfield passed away Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020, at the Villas Senior Living Center in Sherman. She was born, Nov. 13, 1938, the daughter of John and Gladys Hart Roodhouse. She married Raymond Coker, Jul. 22, 2000, in Springfield. He preceded her in death on Jul. 6, 2016.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Joe) Stone and Kathy Price both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Christina (James) Garrett of Houston, TX, Zachary (Heather) Camille, Christopher Price and Katie Price Sies all of Springfield; two great grandsons, Peyton and Landon of Houston TX; sister, Nancy Briggs of Peoria and brothers, James (Darlene) Roodhouse of White Hall and Dick (Bonnie) Roodhouse of Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by brother, John Roodhouse Jr.
Mary Lou was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Normal and was an active member until her illness.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
