Mary Lou Mitchell 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Lou Mitchell, 87, of Springfield, died at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Mary Lou was born February 7, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of Frank P. and Eleanor Louise Ervin Sommer. She married Roger P. Mitchell on August 30, 1974, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on March 2, 2016.
Mary Lou graduated from Ursuline Academy and was employed with Illinois Bell until her retirement in 1982, after 31 years of service.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl J. Sommer, Robert F. Sommer, and John R. Sommer; and sister, Rita Ann Goldsby.
Mary Lou is survived by her brothers, Ken E. (wife, Mary K.) Sommer and Ronald P. (wife, Dora) Sommer, both of Springfield; sisters, Barbara K. (husband, J. Mark) Root of Chatham and Sharon E. Metz of Peoria; brother-in-law, James R. Goldsby of Peoria; step-daughter, Deborah Searcy of Springfield; 53 nieces and nephews; 41 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew; and several cousins.
Mary Lou will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was a very caring loving sister and aunt.
Private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Parish with The Very Rev. Christopher House, celebrant. Family and friends may view the Mass via livestream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/11994658
Private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mission of Charities, 335 E. 145th Street, Bronx, NY, 30451.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
