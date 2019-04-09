The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wootton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Wootton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lou Wootton Obituary
Mary Lou Wootton 1936 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary Lou Wootton, 82, of Springfield, passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Donald L. Neisler officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now