|
|
Mary Lou Wootton 1936 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary Lou Wootton, 82, of Springfield, passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Donald L. Neisler officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019