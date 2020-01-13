|
|
Mary Louise Andreatta-Carlock 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Louise Andreatta-Carlock, 63, of Springfield, died on January 11, 2020, with family and friends at her bedside.
Mary was born March 24, 1956, in Springfield, the oldest daughter of Albert Angelo (Brute) and Betty Jane. She married Amon Paul Carlock, Jr. on August 27, 1988; he preceded her in death.
Mary graduated from Lanphier High School, class of 1974. She worked for the State of Illinois, House of Representative Clerks Office and Legislative Information Systems and retired in 2015.
She is survived by her brothers, Albert (Carol) Andreatta of Guthrie, OK and Andy (Pat) Andreatta of Gold Canyon, AZ, as well as two stepchildren, Todd Carlock and Amber Jones; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes to Brittney Anderson for her loving care of her Aunt Mary.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. The visitation will end with a prayer service.
Celebration of Life: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1229 S Grand Ave. E, Springfield with Rev. Bill Burton officiating.
A private burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1229 S Grand Ave. E, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020