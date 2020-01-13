The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
1229 S Grand Ave. E
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Andreatta-Carlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Andreatta-Carlock


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Andreatta-Carlock Obituary
Mary Louise Andreatta-Carlock 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Louise Andreatta-Carlock, 63, of Springfield, died on January 11, 2020, with family and friends at her bedside.
Mary was born March 24, 1956, in Springfield, the oldest daughter of Albert Angelo (Brute) and Betty Jane. She married Amon Paul Carlock, Jr. on August 27, 1988; he preceded her in death.
Mary graduated from Lanphier High School, class of 1974. She worked for the State of Illinois, House of Representative Clerks Office and Legislative Information Systems and retired in 2015.
She is survived by her brothers, Albert (Carol) Andreatta of Guthrie, OK and Andy (Pat) Andreatta of Gold Canyon, AZ, as well as two stepchildren, Todd Carlock and Amber Jones; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes to Brittney Anderson for her loving care of her Aunt Mary.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. The visitation will end with a prayer service.
Celebration of Life: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1229 S Grand Ave. E, Springfield with Rev. Bill Burton officiating.
A private burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1229 S Grand Ave. E, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now