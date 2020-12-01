1/1
Mary Louise Hoehn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Hoehn 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Louise Hoehn, 98, of Springfield, died at 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Mary was born January 9, 1922, in Springfield, the daughter of Bernard and Florence Englund Murphy. She married Howard Hoehn on May 7, 1946, in Springfield.
Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and worked as a bookkeeper at various offices. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and enjoyed listening to music and bowling. Mary will always be remembered for her kind and loving nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; sisters, Helen Santini and Bernadine Vogt; and one nephew.
Mary is survived by two nieces and four nephews.
A private burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved