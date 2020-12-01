Mary Louise Hoehn 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Louise Hoehn, 98, of Springfield, died at 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Mary was born January 9, 1922, in Springfield, the daughter of Bernard and Florence Englund Murphy. She married Howard Hoehn on May 7, 1946, in Springfield.
Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and worked as a bookkeeper at various offices. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and enjoyed listening to music and bowling. Mary will always be remembered for her kind and loving nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; sisters, Helen Santini and Bernadine Vogt; and one nephew.
Mary is survived by two nieces and four nephews.
A private burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
