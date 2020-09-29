Mary Louise (Crifasi) Kittell 1955 - 2020

Naples, FL—It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Louise (Crifasi) Kittell announces her passing on 9-21-20 after a hard-fought battle with Covid-19.

Mary was 65 and living in Naples, Florida.

Mary was born on February 4, 1955, in Springfield, Illinois to Jack and Hazel Crifasi. She was married to Jay Dee Kittell who was the love of her life. He predeceased her.

Mary worked as a nurse for many years. It truly was her calling. In her early years, Mary worked alongside her family at the Southern Air restaurant.

Mary loved to cook and craft. She also loved her hometown, especially in Winter. She loved the snow!

Mary cherished her family, her children, and her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her sons Vinnie (Jen) Randazzo 111, Kyle (Nichole) Kittell, daughter Carmen Randazzo and brothers Jack and Tony Crifasi along with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends who she treasured.

You will be forever remembered, Mary.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



