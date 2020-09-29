1/1
Mary Louise (Crifasi) Kittell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise (Crifasi) Kittell 1955 - 2020
Naples, FL—It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Louise (Crifasi) Kittell announces her passing on 9-21-20 after a hard-fought battle with Covid-19.
Mary was 65 and living in Naples, Florida.
Mary was born on February 4, 1955, in Springfield, Illinois to Jack and Hazel Crifasi. She was married to Jay Dee Kittell who was the love of her life. He predeceased her.
Mary worked as a nurse for many years. It truly was her calling. In her early years, Mary worked alongside her family at the Southern Air restaurant.
Mary loved to cook and craft. She also loved her hometown, especially in Winter. She loved the snow!
Mary cherished her family, her children, and her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her sons Vinnie (Jen) Randazzo 111, Kyle (Nichole) Kittell, daughter Carmen Randazzo and brothers Jack and Tony Crifasi along with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends who she treasured.
You will be forever remembered, Mary.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved